The Regional First Class Cricket Championship closes Day 2

The Windward Islands Volcanoes took Wednesday’s overnight score against Guyana Harpy Eagles from 278-9 to a total of 339 all out yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, after Preston Mc Sween went from 46 to a top score of 86. Shermon Lewis remained not out on 31. Earlier in the innings, Alick Athanze made 68, Devon Smith contributed 53 and Keron Cottoy 34.

For Guyana Harpy Eagles, left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie took 4-62, fast bowler, Keemo Paul captured 3-84, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul took 3-88.

By the close of play on yesterday’s 2nd day, Guyana Harpy Eagles were 181-5 in reply and were trailing by 158 runs on 1st Innings.

Tagnerine Chanderpaul made 30, and Vishaul Singh was on 40 not out. The successful bowlers for the Windward Islands Volcanoes were fast bowlers, Sherman Lewis (3-47) and Preston Mc Sween (2-44).

The scores so far in the match. The Windward Islands Volcanoes 339, Guyana Harpy Eagles 181-5.

The match is continuing today.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, South Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were 234-5 at the close of play yesterday in reply to Jamaica Scorpions’ 1st innings total of 141 which means that Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were leading by 93 runs on 1st innings.

Yannis Cariah made 72, Isaiah Rajah was on 58 not out, and Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper contributed 37.

The scores so far, Jamaica Scorpions 141, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 234-6.

Barbados Pride made 324 in their 1st innings in reply to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ 1st innings total of 172-9. Barbados Pride have a lead on first innings of 152 runs.

The Barbados Pride batting was led by Shamar Springer’s 91. Wicket-keeper, Shane Dowrich scored 86.

The scores at the close of play on yesterday’s second day of the 4-day match, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 172-9 declared, Barbados Pride 324.

The matches are continuing today.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

