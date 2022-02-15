The SVGCF encourages local Civil Society Organizations to apply for Grant Funding

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund is encouraging local Civil Society Organizations to apply for Grant Funding to implement sustainable and environmentally friendly projects.

The Fund was launched in 2009 with the objective of accommodating a wide range of funding support for the management and conservation of the critical ecosystems across the country.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme, Project Officer for the Conservation Fund, Alanda Moses said the main aim of the project is to strengthen the capacity of Civil Society Organisations to implement environmentally friendly projects.

Miss Moses said the Fund is currently accepting applications from local organization which are seeking grant funding from 5-thousand up to 15-housand U.S dollars to implement their projects.

She said the groups must participate in training sessions before they can qualify to receive a small grant.

