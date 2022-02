MRS PRINCESS LOUISE DOLLY KING better known as DOLLY REDDOCK of Philadelphia, USA formerly of Mesopotamia died on Tuesday February 1st at the age of 95. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday February 17th at the Mesopotamia Methodist church. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

