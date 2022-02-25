The Recovery of Learning Programme expected to help students recover from the learning losses suffered due to the Covid 19 pandemic

The Recovery of Learning Programme, initiated by the Ministry of Education, is expected to play a significant role in helping students to recover from the learning losses suffered as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Senior Education Officer in charge of Curriculum Development, Aldia Gumbs-Dyer, spoke of the importance of the programme, during a ceremony to mark the handing over of learning resources to Schools, to be used in the programme.

Mrs. Gumbs-Dyer noted that students suffered significant learning loss during this challenging period.

Mrs. Gumbs-Dyer said the resources which were distributed to Primary and Secondary Schools, are aimed at enhancing the teaching and learning process.

