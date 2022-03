Vincentian Olympian, and a senior at Arkansas University, Shafiqua Maloney won the Women’s 800 metres at South Eastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Track and Field Athletics Championships at College Station, Texas last Saturday.

She clocked 2 minutes, 02.10 seconds to top the 8-field event.

We were able to capture the final stages of the race.

