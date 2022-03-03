Huawei Technologies to initiate a training programme for women

Vincentian women are being given another opportunity to develop their skills in digital technologies.

The Government of Mexico, together with global technology giant, Huawei Technologies are initiating the training programme, with a focus on uplifting regional women.

Interested Women can participate in certification courses on: Data Communication, Data Storage, Cloud Services, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things or Big Data.

The Honorary Consul for Mexico in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Joel Providence, has confirmed that the online programme, which is a short course, reinforces the long-standing commitment of Mexico to the training and development of young people in St Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Persons who have an interest in this certification programme can log in to Mexico’s Academic Co-operation Management System.

The relevant details can also be obtained from the Services Commissions Department, the Ministry of Education or by emailing [email protected]

The deadline for applications to the Digital Skills Development Programme is March 28th

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

