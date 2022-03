Acting Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John said Persons who are planning to undertake long flights are being asked to pay attention to the testing protocols before they travel.

Ms. John said it is advised that persons taking connecting flights or long trips to take a PCR test to ensure that their tests are not expired.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s covid-19 update.

