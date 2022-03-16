English Premier League Club, Chelsea face an uncertain future. The team’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

The special licence issued by the government allows Chelsea’s Men’s and Women’s teams to play their matches for the rest of this season as normal.

Yesterday Chelsea men won 3-1 away at Norwich City in the English Premier League, while Chelsea’s women were victorious with a 4-1 win against West Ham United in the Women’s Super League at the same time.

Abramovich’s assets have been frozen as part of England’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is hoping to sell Chelsea but that plan is now on hold.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

