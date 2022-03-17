The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College to hold its 2022 Track and Field Programme from March 25th

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will hold its 2022 Track and Field Programme between 25th March and 1st April at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond.

The Road Relay will be on 25th March, the Athletics Heats on 29th March, and Track and Field Championships on 1st April at 9.30 a. m.

Competition will be between, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies; the Division of Technical and Vocational Education; the Division of Nursing Education; the Division of Teacher Education and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs.

29 Events will be contested on Sports Day.

