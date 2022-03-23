The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning will be holding a ceremony to launch a new project this week

The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning will host a ceremony this week, to mark the launch of rehabilitation and reconstruction work following the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The project has been dubbed: Rehabilitation and Reconstruction work following La Soufriere Eruptions- River Cleaning, Debris Removal and River Defence.

The ceremony will hear addresses from the Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel and Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The ceremony will be held at London Village, Sandy Bay on Friday March 25th, from 10:00 a.m.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

