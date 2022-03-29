Police launches an investigation into the shooting incident at Arnos Vale

Police say they have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, March 27, at Arnos Vale, which left Andy Baptiste, a 35 year old labourer of Sion Hill dead.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that on Sunday, March 27, at about 2:20 am; Baptiste was hanging out at Arnos Vale in the vicinity of Options Supermarket/Status Nightclub. He was later approached by an assailant and shot multiple times about his body with a gun. He was subsequently transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention and later succumbed to his injuries.

A postmortem examination is expected to be performed on Baptiste’s body, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police say, investigations into the matter are ongoing, and persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Police.

Meanwhile, on Friday 25 March, 2022, Police arrested Kenson King, a 35 year old Prison Officer of Park Hill, and charged him with three counts of Uttering Seditious Words.

Police say investigations revealed that on three occasions, King uttered seditious words which are liable to cause a Breach of the Peace.

King appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on the on Monday march 28th and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted bailed in the sum of $4000 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned to the April 25th, 2022

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

