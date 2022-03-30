MS PATRICIA LEWIS better known as PATSY of Toronto, Canada, formerly of Georgetown died on Tuesday March 15th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Friday April 1st from 5:00 pm for the public at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough, ONTARIO. The Funeral Service takes place at the Agincourt Church of God. Toronto, Canada on Saturday April 2nd at 11am. There will be a One hour viewing before the service starting at 10am. Burial will be held at the Rest haven Memorial Gardens located in Scarborough Ontario.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

