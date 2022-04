MR WILBERT SERVILOUS MC MILLAN of Mt. Greenan and Park Hill died on Saturday March 19th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Monday April 11th at the Sans Souci Hard Court, by the Church of Haile Selassie I the First according to Rastafari Rites. The viewing begins at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

