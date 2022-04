The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is seeking to expand its services here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that the Bank has announced plans to construct a Banking Facility at Peters Hope in Central Leeward.

The Prime Minister said he discussed the proposal with Senior officials from the bank recently.

