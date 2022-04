MR CAMERON PHILBERT SUTHERLAND better known as SARDO and POPS of Upper Cane Hall died on Sunday April 10th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 30th at the Life by Faith Ministries, Arnos Vale. Viewing and Tributes begin at 10:30am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. There will be a Procession from the Peace Memorial Hall. Transportation will be provided from Green Hill and Belair

