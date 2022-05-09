Inter Milan beats Empoli 4-2

Defending champions, Inter Milan came back from two goals down to beat Empoli 4-2 and move top of Italy’s Serie A table.

Andrea Pinamonti, converted in at the near post early on for Empoli before Kristjan Asllani scored a second.

Simone Romagnoli deflected into his own net to make it 2-1, and Lautaro Martinez equalised on the stroke of half time.

Martinez put Inter Milan ahead in the 64th minute from a rebound, before Alexis Sanchez scored the late fourth goal.

The win means that Inter Milan go one point clear at the top of the table with two matches remaining, but AC Milan have the chance to reclaim first place tomorrow when they go to Verona.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

