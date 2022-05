BISHOP GEORGE CLIFTON FRANCIS better known as POINTER FRANCIS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Paul’s Avenue died on Tuesday May 3rd at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 15th at the St. Michael Evangelist Temple, Brooklyn, New York, According to Spiritual Baptist Rights at 4pm. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, New York.

