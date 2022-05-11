Results of the Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship weekend games

This year’s Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship continued last weekend at several venues. Here are the results.

FLOW Radclife defeated Keegan’s Bequia XI by 27 runs in Group A at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 180-9 off 20 overs (Linden James 62, Dean Browne 48, Verden Baptiste 2-17, Lorane Ollivierre 2-11), Keegan’s Bequia XI 153-3 off 20 overs (Olanzo Bellingy 41, Sealron Williams 2-11, Marcus Castellon 2-5).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) beat Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward by 96 runs in Group B at Arnos Vale (2) Plying Field.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 274-4 off 20 overs (Shamon Hooper 124 with 4 fours and 14 sixes, Dillon Douglas 82 off 33 balls with 10 fours and 6 sixes, Beninton Stapleton 51 off 27 balls with 1 four and 5 sixes), Vee-Jays Roof Top and Bar North Windward 176 off 19.5 overs (Veno Da Souza 54, Sealroy Williams 34, Beninton Stapleton 3-10, Dillon Douglas 3-32).

Guardian General Saints gained a 56-run victory over Smashers in Group A at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Guardian General Saints 140-9 off 20 overs (Jeremy Haywood 50, Romel Currency 40, Courtney Joyette 3-33, Rohan Ash 3-23), Smashers 84 off 15.4 overs (Jeremy Haywood 2-10, Travis Cumberbatch 2-12).

Victors (1) beat Keegan’s Bequia XI by 31 runs in Group A at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Victors (1) 149-5 off 20 overs (Ethan Gibson 82, Lorane Ollivierre 2-25), Keegan’s Bequia XI, 118-5 off 20 overs (Chelson Stowe 25, Ethan Gibson 2-14).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) defeated Carlos Veira Rivals by 12 runs in Group B at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 154-9 off 20 overs (Peter Morris 57, Antonio Barker 2-29, Reynalson Hillocks 2-9, Sylvan Spencer 2-23, Olanzo Jackson 2-39), Carlos Veira Rivals 142-7 off 20 overs (Zivon Walker 50, Anson Latchman 33, Renford Samuel 3-25, Kimalie Williams 2-9, Parnell Browne 2-31).

Victors (2) won from Strike Eagles by 2 wickets in Group A at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Strike Eagles 104 off 18.3 overs (Ronique Harry 31, Watson Seaton 4-27, Delroy Gregg 3-12, Travis Cumberbatch 2-17), Victors (2) 105-8 off 14.2 overs (Kimson Dalzell 47, Adinol Richards 3-32, Logan Roberts 3-26).

FLOW Radcliffe beat Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Bar North Windward by 7 wickets in Group B at Arnos Vale (2).

The scores: Vee Jay’s Roof Top and Barb North Windward 143-9 off 20 overs (Shem Browne 35, Kirton Lavia 31, Othneil Lewis 3-15, Richie Richards 2-40), FLOW Radcliffe 145-3 off 14.3 overs (Romano Pierre 63, Asif Hooper 50 not out, Deswayne Williams 2-27).

FLOW Rivals defeated Smashers by 35 runs in Group A at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: FLOW Rivals 128-8 off 20 overs (Marcus Castello 37, Norlan Williams 3-21, Rohan Ash 2-17), Smashers 93 off 16.1 overs (Joey Liverpool 28, Deighton Butler 4-15, Davian Barnum 3-5).

