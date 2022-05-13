SVG Nurses Association lauds the contributions of nurses

The St., Vincent and the Grenadines Nurses Association has lauded the contribution of Nurses on the observance of International Nurses Day.

President of the Association, Cheryl-Ann Felix-Noel commended the Nurses for their dedication to the Nursing Profession, during her address to observe the Day yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chief Nursing Officer Peggy DaSilva also commended Nurses for their role played in providing healthcare services to the public

Several Nurses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were treated to gift certificates at an event yesterday to show appreciation for their stalwart contribution to the country.

International Nurses Day was observed on Thursday May 12th with the theme “Nurses – A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and Respect the Rights to Secure Global Health.

