President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit has been described as historic

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described as historic the visit of the President of the Republic of India His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The President and his delegation is on a three day State Visit to this country.

Speaking during a Special sitting of Parliament this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves officially welcomed the President to St. Vincent and then Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday highlighted the many areas of collaboration between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and India.

President Kovind said St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India have enjoyed good bilateral relations over the years.

Several agreements were also signed between the two countries at Government House this morning, the delegation from India also visited the Botanical Garden and this afternoon a street in Calder will be renamed India Drive.

