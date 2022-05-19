St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at 75th World Health Assembly

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the Seventy-Fifth World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache are attending the Assembly which takes place from May 22nd to 28th.

The Health Assembly will discuss global strategies on food safety, oral health, and tuberculosis research and innovation. It will also discuss the report of the Working Group on WHO Sustainable financing.

Other key topics under discussion include:

Strengthening the World Health Organization preparedness for and response to Health Emergencies;

An implementation Road Map 2023–2030 for the Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases; The Global Health for Peace Initiative.

This year’s session will focus on the theme “Health for Peace – Peace for Health”.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization {WHO}.

It is attended by delegations from all Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

This year’s Assembly will include the appointment of the next Director General of the World Health Organization.

