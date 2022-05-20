Active Covid-19 cases in SVG now stands at 128

The number of active cases of Covid 19 has now climbed to 128, and seven persons have been hospitalised with the virus.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says there were 9 new cases recorded on Thursday May 19th from 89 PCR samples, and 7 new cases recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

The Ministry says seven persons are currently hospitalized with the virus: six are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Seven recoveries were recorded on Thursday.

8,607 cases of Covid 19 and 8,373 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,847 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,508 persons have received their first dose; 30,597 have received their second dose and 3,742 have received boosters.

