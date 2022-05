The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is continuing with its nation-wide vaccination campaign, to ensure that Vincentians are protected, during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

Acting Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John said the Government is working to procure additional covid-19 vaccines for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

