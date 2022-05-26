Bishop Sonny Williams re-elected as PAWI’s General Bishop

A new mandate has been given to Vincentian Bishop Sonny Williams to head the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies Intl (PAWI).

Bishop Williams was re-elected as General Bishop during the PAWI Biennial General Conference, held in Trinidad and Tobago, from May 15 – 18, 2022.

The Conference, which was held with the theme: Certainty in Uncertain Times: Progressing to Wholeness, was the first to be held virtually, due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The General Conference, which saw a registration of over 400 participants, is the highest decision-making body of the Organization. Bishop Williams received 91% of the votes cast at the conference.

During his presentation, Bishop Williams spoke on the way forward for PAWI in Vision Casting as well as a Strategic Plan. The focus of the organization is on Church Health.

He noted that the building of Healthy Churches is supported by seven pillars: Healthy Leaders; Disciple-Making Culture; Balancing the Supernatural Power and Strategic Planning; Reaching the Digital World; Church Planting and Missions; Building a Culture of Honour and Appreciation and Constitutional Reform.

Bishop Williams was first elected as General Bishop at the 2018 General Conference held in Tobago. He will serve a term of four years, as the term of office was extended as a result of a Constitutional Review which was part of the Business sessions of the Conference.

Bishop Williams is the first General Bishop not resident in Trinidad and Tobago.

