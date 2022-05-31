136 women graduated from various programs under the Women’s Empowerment Initiative

Some 136 women have graduated here from programs aimed at giving them adequate skills to become employed or to become entrepreneurs.

The programs were developed by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Taiwan Technical Mission under the Women’s Empowerment Initiative.

Addressing the Graduation Ceremony at the Kingstown Baptist Church, Director of the Adult and Continuing Education Department, Kathleen Jeffers said the programme aims to develop women as entrepreneurs and also to gain employment.

The programs ran for a duration of six weeks, starting on 28th March and ending on 17th May.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha-li Lan pledged Taiwan’s continued support for the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

