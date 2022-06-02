Fisherman’s Day will be held on June 6th

Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean

That’s the theme for this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities, which were officially launched this morning at the Fisheries Conference Room

Addressing the launch, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, said Fisherman’s Day will be held on Monday June 6th.

Minister Caesar said this year’s Fisherman’s Day activity will be a scaled-down version of the annual event.

This year’s Fisherman’s –day activity will be held at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

