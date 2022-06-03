Argentina beats Italy 3-0

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria played outstandingly as Argentina beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley, London yesterday in the Finalissima, a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America.

Messi’s run and cross set up the opener for Lautaro Martinez , who then provided the pass for Di Maria to chip in a second goal.

Substitute, Paulo Dybala rounded off the win in injury time.

Italian defender, Giorgio Chiellini played the first half of what was his 118th and final international match.

The contest was the first between the two continental champions in 29 years.

It is a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, competed for twice before, in 1985, when France beat Uruguay and in 1993, when Argentina beat Denmark on penalties.

