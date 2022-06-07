Golden State Warriors wins game two of the NBA Finals against Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 107-88 in game two of the NBA Finals last night in San Francisco.

The victory sees the six-time NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry scored five three-pointers and made six rebounds and four assists as Golden State Warriors dominated the second half.

Boston Celtics had picked up where they left off in game one to take an early nine-point lead, but 11 first-half turnovers allowed Golden State Warriors back into the contest to hold a two-point advantage at half time.

In the second half, Boston Celtics continued to collapse, committing 19 turnovers that led to 33 points for Golden State Warriors.

Game three is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston. In previous NBA Finals where the series was tied at 1-1, the team that won game three has gone on to win the championship 82.1% of the time.

Prior to last night’s game, players and coaches from both teams wore t-shirts that said ‘End Gun Violence’ on the front following recent shootings in the United States.

