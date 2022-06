Local Farmers are expected to receive additional financial support from the Government in the upcoming weeks.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said approval has been given for support payments to Arrowroot Farmers.

The Prime Minister said payments will also be made to Farmers who supplied produce for the Love Boxes.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print