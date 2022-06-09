Local fishing industry has said to show tremendous growth

President of the National Fisherfolk Organisation, Winsbert Harry said the local fishing industry continues to see tremendous growth.

He made his statement in an interview with NBC Radio, during the closing of this year’s Fisherman’s Day competition at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre earlier this week.

Mr. Harry noted that while the country experienced a number of major shocks over the past two years, the fishing industry continues to provide employment and feed the nation.

Mr. Harry said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to lead the rest of the region in selecting a day to recognize and reward its fisher folk.

He is also appealing to more Vincentians to seek employment in the fisheries sector.

Over two thousand pounds of fish were landed at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre during this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities.

