Police arrest and seize firearms from 5 local men

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has embarked on a series of special operations, as it continues its efforts to rid the streets of illicit drugs, illegal firearms, and ammunition

The Rapid Response Unit conducted several police operations between June 3rd and 7th, in various “hotspots” across the country.

According to the Police, these operations resulted in the arrest of five men and the seizure of three firearms, one imitation firearm, and nineteen rounds of ammunition.

The Police say three men were later charged. Tevin Miller, an 18 year old Mechanic of Belair was charged with having in his possession one homemade firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act, at Belair at about 4:45 am on Friday, 3rd June.

Carl Quow, a 21 year old Labourer of Chauncey, and Anil Greaves, a 22 year old Delivery Clerk of Belair were jointly charged with having in their possession one homemade firearm without a license, issued under the Firearms Act, at Belair at about 4:15 am on Friday, 3rd June

On Monday, 6th June, the Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges. Miller pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody. The matter was adjourned to Monday, 13th June for sentencing.

Quow and Greaves pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted to both defendants in the sum of $10,000.00 with one surety each. Quow was ordered to report to the Questelles Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm while Greaves was ordered to report at the Calliaqua Police Station on the same days and times

In addition, Greaves was ordered to surrender all travel documents, and Stop Notices were placed at all ports of Entry/Exit.

The defendants will re-appear in Court on Monday, 13th June.

The Police say the operation continued on Tuesday, 7th June.

A search warrant was executed at a house in Redemption Sharpes where one Tec-9 9mm pistol and nineteen (19) rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered. No arrest has been made as yet in relation to this discovery.

