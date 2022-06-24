England and New Zealand close Day 1 of the 3rd Test match

England’s bowlers were once again held up by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell on day one of the 3rd Test at Headingley, Leeds, England yesterday.

Mitchell, who already has two centuries in the series was 78 not out at the close of play as New Zealand recovered from 123-5 to reach 225 without further loss.

Blundell made 45 not out, and shared in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 102 with Mitchell to follow partnerships 195 in the 1st Test and 236 in the second.

After losing the toss, England, 2-0 up in the 3-match series bowled admirably on a flat pitch but were left to rue the decision not to review an lbw decision against Mitchell. Had they done so he would have been out for eight.

At the start of play yesterday, fast bowler Stuart Broad had opening batsman, Tom Latham caught at first slip without scoring in the first over before New Zealand had scored, and debutant, fast bowler, Jamie Overton took his first international wicket by bowling Devon Conway for 26 off an inside edge.

England’s off-spinner, Jack Leach took two wickets, including the remarkable dismissal of Henry Nicholls, caught at mid-off via a deflection off non-striker, Mitchell’s bat.

The day ended in the gloom under the floodlights, but Mitchell and Blundell survived a further 10 overs against the new ball to leave the Test finely poised with New Zealand 225-5.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

