Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined plans for the further development of the Kingstown area.

The Prime Minister said he would be meeting with Investors this week to discuss this development.

Last month, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed agreements for the construction of a Modern Port Facility in Kingstown.

The agreements were signed with Sellhorn Engineering based in Germany, and the Aecon Construction Group Inc.

