Small Businesses in Rose Place to be compensated by the Government

The Government is continuing to work closely with persons who operate small businesses in the Rose Place community to ensure that they are compensated, as work continues on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said 18 Shop Owners in Rose Place have already signed agreements to be compensated for the removal of these structures.

The Prime Minister said compensation is also being paid to owners of storage sheds which have to be removed as part of the Port Project.

