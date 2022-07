2022 Calypso Monarch Maxwell Tajoe Francis said he is elated to have won this year’s National Calypso competition.

Tajoe defeated ten other finalists, as well as former Calypso Monarch Shaunelle Mckenzie to win this year’s competition with his song Playing Devil’s Advocate.

He said he is happy with the work he has done for Vincy Mss 2022, and he thanked his supporters and everyone who played a role in his contributions for Vincy Mas 2022.

