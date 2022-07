Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by 4 wickets with 9 balls remaining in the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) at Providence Stadium, Guyana last Saturday to win the series 3-0.

The scores: The West Indies 178 off 48.4 overs, Bangladesh 179-6 off 48.3 overs.

