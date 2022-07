MS CAMILLE SHEROY CASTELLO better known as SHEROYIA of New Prospect, Biabou died on Sunday July 3rd at the age of 40. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 23rd at the Biabou Evangelical church. Viewing and Open Tributes begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

