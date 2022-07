The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has enough relief supplies in stock for the possibility of a major disaster here in SVG.

This was revealed by Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes during an interview on NBC Radio.

Miss Forbes said NEMO continues to replenish its stock to ensure that it will be able to assist Vincentians if there is a prolonged disaster.

