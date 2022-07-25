Barcelona beats Real Madrid

Spanish Football Club, Barcelona’s new signing, Raphinha scored the only goal of the match as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in a pre-season match in Las Vegas, USA last Saturday.

Earlier this month, Brazil international, Raphinha joined Barcelona from English Premier League Club, Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55 million.

He has now scored two goals in two pre-season games in the United States.

Raphinha’s goal on Saturday night came in the 27th minute after he intercepted a wayward pass from Real Madrid’s Eder Militao to secure the win in a match in which Robert Lewandowski made his debut for Barcelona.

Real Madrid, who were without star striker. Karim Benzema, failed to register a shot on target.

