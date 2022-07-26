 The Kingstown Port Modernization Loan Authorization Bill has been passed

The Kingstown Port Modernization Loan Authorization Bill is among three Bills passed in Parliament, following extensive debate by Members of Parliament last evening.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves tabled the bill and outlined some of the reasons for the construction of a modern port facility in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

CAMILLO PORT NEED

Minister Gonsalves also spoke of some of the benefits to the local tourism ministry as a result of the construction of the modern port facility.

PORT AND TOURISM

The other bills passed in yesterday’s sitting were the Education Miscellaneous Bill and the Michelle Beache Pension Bill.

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday August 23rd at 9am.

