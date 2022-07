MS ETHEL MAY JOHN of the USA formerly of Quarry, Kingstown died on Monday July 11th. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 28th at the Christ Episcopal Church, 380 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, New Jersey at 1pm. Burial takes place at Fair View Cemetery 456 State Route, 35 Red Bank, New Jersey.

