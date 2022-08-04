Team SVG’s performance on the sixth day of the Commonwealth Games

Yesterday, the sixth day of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Vincentian athlete, Desroy Jordan ran his personal best time of 47.49 seconds for a fifth place in Heat 1 of the Men’s 400 metres at the Jackson Stadium. His previous best time was 47.76 seconds.

St Vincent and the Grenadines record holder in the Men’s 800 metres, Handal Roban managed fourth place in Heat 3 of the event. His time was 1 minute, 48.57 seconds.

Just about a minute ago, Jabari Michael Khensu contested the Men’s 200 metres in Heat 4.

Today also, at 8.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean time, Jason Doyle and Othniel Bailey will play against their Jamaican counterparts in Squash.

