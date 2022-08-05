Taiwan expresses gratitude to SVG for its unwavering support

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the Government of St Vincent have been commended by the Republic of China, Taiwan for their unwavering support for Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York / Head of UN Affairs Task Force in New York, Ambassador James K.J Lee, expressed gratitude.

Ambassador K.J Lee praised the SVG government and people for their swift and unwavering support of Taiwan against China’s aggression after Nancy Pelosi, the United States Speaker of the House, visited Taiwan.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Wednesday called on China to stop military exercises aimed at Taiwan.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is on a one-week state visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

