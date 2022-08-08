Newly Appointed Consul General to the USA, Rondy Mc Intosh receives warm welcome

Vincentians residing in New York gathered at the Friends of Crown Heights on Saturday, to welcome newly installed Consul General to the United States of America, Rondy Mc Intosh.

Mr. Mc Intosh assumed office as the Consul General for St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States on August 1st.

The CEO of the Friends of Crown Heights, Vaughn Toney, described the newly installed Consul General as a humble man who remembers his roots and takes pride in the hard work that has propelled him to public prominence

In his address to the gathering, Mr. Mc Intosh gave the assurance that he has a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked closely for many years with nationals both at home and abroad.

He also spoke of his service to his country through the relief efforts which he spearheaded under this Good Hearts Foundation Charity Group, and his collaboration with Vincy Ambassadors.

Mr. Mc Intosh also spoke of his plans to bring the Consulate to the people, through more hands-on interaction and the establishment of satellite passport sessions.

Meanwhile, in an address delivered at the ceremony, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to the United States, Lou-Anne Gilchrist welcomed CG Mc Intosh to the Consulate, for which the Embassy has general oversight.

Ambassador Gilchrist said Mr. McIntosh brings with him decades of experience in the cultural arena and the corresponding interpersonal and communication skills.

She noted that he also brings years of experience in marketing to the post. Taken together, the experience and skills position him well to interact with and serve Vincentians in the Diaspora, while continuing to strengthen the bonds with those at home.

Mr. McIntosh replaces former Consul General Howie Prince, who served in the position since 2016.

