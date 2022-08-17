PM Gonsalves to take up ministerial responsibility for Post-Secondary Education

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will take up ministerial responsibility for Post-Secondary Education, as the Government intends to implement new initiatives in post-secondary and tertiary education.

At a Media Conference yesterday, the Prime Minister said he will shed the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade portfolio, and promote Senator Keisal Peters as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The Prime Minister said he will soon outline plans for the advancement of Post-Secondary and Tertiary Education here in SVG.

