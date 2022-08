The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to Vincentians to continue wearing their masks and practicing other safety measures even as the mass gathering protocols for COVID19 have been lifted.

The advice has come from Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John.

Lesley De Bique has more, in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print