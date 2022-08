Cricket West Indies’ new Sixty Cricket will bowl off today with three matches in the Women’s Competition at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

At 10.00 a. m, Barbados Royals Women will meet Trinbago Knight Riders Women. At 12.30 p. m, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women will oppose Trinbago Knight Riders Women, and at 3.00 p. m, Barbados Royals Women will play against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women.

