Schools to reopen on September 5th 2022

Schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to reopen Monday September 5th, following the Summer Vacation.

Minister of Education, Curtis King said on Radio yesterday that all stakeholders are working to ensure that everything is in place for the reopening of schools.

Minister King said a significant amount of work is being done on the St. Vincent Grammar School, but he is hopeful that the school will be ready for the new school year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves again addressed the issue regarding the re-employment of unvaccinated Teachers, while speaking on Radio yesterday.

