The National Football Championships scheduled to start on October 1st

The SVG Football Federation has issued licenses to 32 Clubs to participate in the 2022/2023 National Football Championships scheduled to start on 1st October.

The Championships will comprise three Divisions.

The Premier Division will include 9 teams – Avenues United, Awesome, BESCO Pastures, Hope International, Jebelle, Largo Height, Layou, North Leeward Predators, and Sion Hill.

The First Division Clubs are Bequia United, Camdonia Chelsea, Glenside Ballblazers, Greggs, Owia United, Parkside Rollers, Pride and Joy, QCESCO Titans, Richmond Hill United, Sparta, SV United and Volcanoes.

And in the Second Division are 1998 Hillside, Brownstown United, DESCO, Hill View, K and R Strikers, Roxdale, Sharpes, Strike Force, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Toni Store Jugglers.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation explained that Club Licensing was a process mandated by the Confederation of North America, Central America and Caribbean Football Federation (CONCACAF) to ensure that clubs were operating within the requirements of the organisation in order to gain the benefits of membership.

The Club Licensing Certificates will be issued to the Clubs before the start of the Championships.

