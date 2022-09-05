Local fire department responds to 112 fires this year

Head of the Fire Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Superintendent Joel James said the Department has so far responded to 112 fires this year.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Superintendent James said a significant number of these were House Fires.

He said the Fire Department personnel have observed that many of these House Fires occur due to negligence.

Superintendent James said the Fire Department also suspects that Molotov cocktails have also been used to destroy people’s properties.

And he appealed to persons to desist from burning dry bushes, as these often get out of control resulting in large bush fires.

Head of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Fire Department, Superintendent Joel James.

